November 10, 2017 3:45 pm
Updated: November 10, 2017 4:11 pm

Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 427 in west Toronto

OPP say a transport truck caught on fire on the 427 in Etobicoke on Friday afternoon.

Police say no one was injured after a transport truck became fully engulfed in flames on Highway 427 in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said both the north and southbound express lanes between Dundas Street and The West Mall were closed as firefighters and other emergency responders were called in to tackle the blaze.

In a Periscope video posted from the scene during the cleanup, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said no other vehicles were involved.

At around 3 p.m., the OPP said the southbound lanes had reopened, along with the left northbound express lane. Another left lane reopened before 4 p.m.

“The 427 is going to be a place to avoid until this mess gets cleaned up,” Schmidt said.

 

 

 

 

