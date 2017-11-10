Trudeau has ‘very direct’ talk with Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi on Rohingya crisis

Justin Trudeau used a meeting with Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi to lay out some of the evidence he has seen on the state-led violence that has shaken her country and set off a huge refugee crisis.

The prime minister met with Suu Kyi for 45 minutes today on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam.

It was Trudeau’s first meeting with the honorary Canadian citizen since a crackdown by Myanmar’s security forces began in late August, forcing more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims into exile in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Bob Rae, Canada’s special envoy for the Rohingya crisis, joined Trudeau at the meeting and says the prime minister was “very direct” with Suu Kyi and that the two leaders didn’t immediately agree with each other.

Suu Kyi has faced widespread international criticism for not speaking out against allegations that include arson, rape and shootings by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist mobs.

Rae says Canada has committed to remain engaged with Myanmar and to provide help in any way it can to see the refugees safely back home, but acknowledges it won’t be easy.