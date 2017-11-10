Delta police officer administers naloxone after finding driver slumped over the wheel

A Delta police officer jumped into action Thursday night, administering naloxone to a driver found slumped over the wheel.

At approximately 9 p.m., the officer saw a vehicle travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of the 8000-block of 120 Street.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and the driver told them he was driving that way because he had worked a long day and was tired.

Police say it did not appear the driver was impaired so the officer was going to issue a violation ticket based on the dangerous driving pattern.

The officer went back to the police car and completed the documents, but when they returned to the other car to issue the ticket, they found the driver slumped over the wheel. He was unresponsive and the officer thought he had overdosed.

The officer then administered naloxone and the driver immediately became more responsive.

READ MORE: First responders to use naloxone to reduce drug deaths

BC Ambulance was called and the driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Delta police say this situation could have ended tragically and that fortunately, the officer was out patrolling and had a naloxone kit ready.