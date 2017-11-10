How LiUNA wants to reshape part of Hamilton’s downtown core

Big plans are in the works for the demolished area of Hamilton’s downtown core where Delta Bingo once sat and before that Kresge’s.

The Laborers’ International Union North America (LiUNA) and partner Hi-Rise group have revealed their proposal for a $300-million construction project that includes a commercial block running along Hughson between King and King William streets.

“The ground level would be retail, restaurants,” LiUNA International vice-president and regional manager, Joseph Mancinelli, said.

“Especially King William, since there is so many restaurants, it’s become such a nice, funky area for people to come and for entertainment.”

Behind what is envisioned as a bustling hub for business will be the residential component, according to Mancinelli.

Two avant-garde towers, with 500 units, running anywhere from 29 to 35 storeys high, depending on what the city approves.

“You want to do something on the skyline that stands out and symbolizes a change, change in attitude, change for the future of the downtown core,” said Mancinelli.

One building is set to become a condo building and the other, rental units.

“It’s not just about architecture,” he said. “It’s about the people, it’s about economic activity.”

LiUNA has already left a trail of major developments in the area including the restoration of the Lister Block and construction of the nearby William Thomas student housing complex.

This latest endeavour, Mancinelli says, is already generating significant interest but there are still a number of loose ends that need to be addressed before construction can get underway, including a re-zoning application and final approval from the city on height and density.

Once those approvals come through, Mancinelli says the sales office will go up.