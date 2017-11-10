Remembrance Day in Winnipeg – what’s open and when
A A
Saturday, Canadians pay tribute to the men and women who served our country. While Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place throughout Winnipeg, stores and businesses will run on altered schedules.
- City buses will operate on a Sunday schedule Nov. 11.
- City libraries will be closed Saturday and Monday.
- Leisure centres are closed Saturday but open regular hours on Monday.
- City pools are closed Saturday with the exception of Pan Am pool and Cindy Klassen Rec-Plex; each facility will have varied hours.
- Cemeteries will be open Remembrance Day but closed on Monday.
- Most city stores, malls and shopping centres will open at 1:00 and close at their usual times.
All City of Winnipeg offices will be closed Monday.
If you are looking for a Remembrance Day event to attend, look to your local Legion or cenotaph, with activities often starting at 10:30, ending with a minute of silence at 11 a.m.
Some of the larger events in Winnipeg are:
- RBC Convention Centre – starting at 10:15 a.m.
- Vimy Ridge Park – starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum – starting at 10:30 a.m.
If you choose to stay in Saturday, tune in to Global News.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.