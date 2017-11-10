Remembrance Day in Winnipeg – what’s open and when

Saturday, Canadians pay tribute to the men and women who served our country. While Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place throughout Winnipeg, stores and businesses will run on altered schedules.

City buses will operate on a Sunday schedule Nov. 11.

City libraries will be closed Saturday and Monday.

Leisure centres are closed Saturday but open regular hours on Monday.

City pools are closed Saturday with the exception of Pan Am pool and Cindy Klassen Rec-Plex; each facility will have varied hours.

Cemeteries will be open Remembrance Day but closed on Monday.

Most city stores, malls and shopping centres will open at 1:00 and close at their usual times.

All City of Winnipeg offices will be closed Monday.

If you are looking for a Remembrance Day event to attend, look to your local Legion or cenotaph, with activities often starting at 10:30, ending with a minute of silence at 11 a.m.

Some of the larger events in Winnipeg are:

RBC Convention Centre – starting at 10:15 a.m.

Vimy Ridge Park – starting at 10:30 a.m.

Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum – starting at 10:30 a.m.

If you choose to stay in Saturday, tune in to Global News.