Those Old Radio Shows: Nov. 12 – 19
Monday, Nov. 13
Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Bonanza X Minus 1 – Colony, Ep. 70
Hour 2: The Saint – Dossier on a Damsel Dragnet – The Big Paint
Tuesday, Nov. 14
Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – The Littlest Rebel N/A
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Rotowanis Club Banquet The Great Gildersleeve – The Whole Town is Talking
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Hour 1: The Black Museum – Bath Tub Escape – Four Went Home
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Fight for Freedom The Whistler – Beyond Reasonable Doubt
Thursday, Nov. 16
Hour 1: Phillip Marlow – The Eager Witness Our Miss Brooks – The Dancer
Hour 2: V of the SQ – The Courtship of Anna May Lamour Dragnet – The Big Father
Friday, Nov. 17
Hour 1: Bulldog Drummond – Death on Diamond Jack Benny – Jacks Memory
Saturday, Nov. 18
Hour 1: Suspense – I Won’t Take a Minute Rouges Gallery – House of Fear
Hour 2: The Mercury Theater – The Moat Farm Murder The Life of Riley – Riley Goes to the Drive-In
Hour 3: Sam Spade – Rush Light Diamond Caper The Cisco Kid – Divining Rod of Michael O’Flaherty
Sunday, Nov. 19
Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Trap Ep. 33 The Shadow – Valley of Living Terror
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – A Suit for Charity The Whistle – Ambassador of Death
Hour 3: The Saint – The Horrible Hamburger Mystery in the Air – The Lodger
