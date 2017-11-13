Old Radio Shows 630CHED
November 13, 2017 6:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows: Nov. 12 – 19

By Radio operator  Global News
Monday, Nov. 13

Hour 1: Have Gun Will Travel – Bonanza     X Minus 1 – Colony, Ep. 70
Hour 2: The Saint – Dossier on a Damsel     Dragnet – The Big Paint

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Hour 1: Lux Radio Theater – The Littlest Rebel     N/A
Hour 2: Fibber McGee & Molly – Rotowanis Club Banquet     The Great Gildersleeve – The Whole Town is Talking

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Hour 1: The Black Museum – Bath Tub     Escape – Four Went Home
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – Fight for Freedom     The Whistler – Beyond Reasonable Doubt

Thursday, Nov. 16

Hour 1: Phillip Marlow – The Eager Witness     Our Miss Brooks – The Dancer 
Hour 2: V of the SQ – The Courtship of Anna May Lamour     Dragnet – The Big Father

Friday, Nov. 17

Hour 1: Bulldog Drummond – Death on Diamond     Jack Benny – Jacks Memory

Hour 2: The Great Gildersleeve – Guildy Guards Cash     Have Gun Will Travel – Dead Line

Saturday, Nov. 18

Hour 1: Suspense – I Won’t Take a Minute     Rouges Gallery – House of Fear    
Hour 2: The Mercury Theater – The Moat Farm Murder     The Life of Riley – Riley Goes to the Drive-In
Hour 3: Sam Spade – Rush Light Diamond Caper     The Cisco Kid – Divining Rod of Michael O’Flaherty  

Sunday, Nov. 19

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – The Trap Ep. 33     The Shadow – Valley of Living Terror 
Hour 2: Our Miss Brooks – A Suit for Charity     The Whistle – Ambassador of Death
Hour 3: The Saint – The Horrible Hamburger     Mystery in the Air – The Lodger
