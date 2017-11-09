Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris and Stanley Bryant nominated for CFL Awards

A pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers made it through the second round of voting for the annual CFL Awards.

Of the six players who were nominated from the Bombers, running back Andrew Harris and offensive lineman Stanley Bryant were both voted as the West Division nominees. Harris is up for the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian while Bryant is vying for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Lineman award.

It’s the first time Harris has been the West Division nominee after leading the CFL in rushing with 1,035 yards. He also set a CFL record for receptions by a running back with 105 total catches. He is up against Ottawa RedBlacks receiver Brad Sinopoli who is the East Division nominee.

The last Bomber to be chosen as the West Division’s Most Outstanding Canadian was Jamaal Westerman who eventually lost to Sinopoli in 2015. Doug Brown was the last Bombers’ player to be named Most Outstanding Canadian and that was back in 2001.

Bryant is also a first time divisional nominee after earning his fourth team nomination and second with the Bombers. The two-time CFL all-star has started every game the past two seasons. He’s nominated against the East Division winner Sean McEwen of the Toronto Argonauts.

Dan Goodspeed was the club’s last player to be nominated for the Most Outstanding Lineman award in 2007. Dave Mudge won the award as a member of the Bombers in 2001.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award will come down to either Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly or Toronto Argonauts QB Ricky Ray.

Last season kicker Justin Medlock was the Bombers’ lone division nominee en route to winning the top special teamer award.

Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and the CFL’s nine head coaches. The winners will be announced during Grey Cup week on Nov. 23.