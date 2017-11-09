Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills move out, snow slides in

Story highlights Record cold Thursday morning -30 wind chills in Saskatoon Snow moves in Warm up ahead

-30 to -40 wind chills move out as snow slides in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

It was a frigid start to the day across Saskatchewan from south to north, with wind chills in the -30 to -40 range as temperatures plummeted into the -20s.

It was the coldest Nov. 9 in recorded history in La Ronge, Regina and Yorkton with near century-old records shattered.

-30 is what it felt like in Saskatoon on Thursday morning as the mercury fell to -22 with some mist and fog to start the day as we warmed up into the minus teens before noon.

Misty morning in Saskatoon with visibility down to 1km right now at the airport https://t.co/BA4A9IgYht #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/H7DQsNgu0s — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 9, 2017

-30 is what it felt like in Saskatoon this morning with wind chill as temps fell back to -22! https://t.co/BA4A9IgYht #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/8KAwJN0aGw — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 9, 2017

Partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day with an afternoon high a few degrees shy of minus single digits, which will feel close to -20 with wind chill.

Thursday Night

Snow and stronger winds kick in Thursday night as a low pressure system scoots in and kicks up south-southeasterly winds to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h as we cool back into the minus teens.

Friday

-20 is around what it’ll feel like Friday morning with wind chill as a few flurries potentially linger into the start of the day.

Cloudy skies will continue with more snow sliding through behind the system as winds pick back up in the afternoon and we rise up to a high in mid-minus single digits, which will feel like minus double digits.

Remembrance Day Weekend

Some clouds may start the day on Saturday for Remembrance Day with sunshine moving in more fully through the afternoon with a daytime high into minus single digits.

Sunday will start sunny and cooler with temperatures sliding into the minus teens with wind chills in the -20s to start before we climb into mid-minus single digits with clouds returning for the day.

Work Week Outlook

Clouds will be in and out for the beginning of the work week as a system slides in early on that’ll boost daytime highs up to and possibly even above the freezing mark before cooler air, cloud cover and a chance of snow move in later in the week.

The Nov. 9 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Saskatoon by Jonathan Katsiris:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.