Events in Guelph to mark Remembrance Day

There will be several events around Guelph on Saturday for Remembrance Day to honour Canadian veterans and pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Guelph is the hometown of John McCrae, a First World War veteran and author of the famous war memorial poem In Flanders Fields.

The Royal Canadian Legion Colonel John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 and the Ladies Auxiliary help organize the services in the community.

McCrae House National Historic Site

Where: 108 Water St.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: Service at the birthplace of John McCrae. Admission by donation. Rev. Christine Clatworthy officiating. The parade to Sleeman Centre will form at 9:45 a.m. on Farquhar Street beside the Guelph Armoury.

Sleeman Centre

Where: 50 Woolwich St.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (service begins at 10:20 a.m.)

Details: Free event with guest speaker Sgt. Douglas Bailey CD. Following the service, the parade will proceed to the Guelph Cenotaph on Wyndham Street, past the reviewing stand at the Quebec St. Mall, and to the Guelph Armoury.

Woodlawn Memorial Park Remembrance Day Service

Where: 762 Woolwich St. Veterans area (under the Canadian Flag)

When: 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All flags at all public facilities will be flown at half-mast on Saturday. Guelph Transit will provide regular Saturday service on Remembrance Day.

All Guelph Transit buses will stop at 11 a.m. and pause for two minutes to honour Canada’s veterans.

