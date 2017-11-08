Guelph Storm jerseys honour Battle of Vimy Ridge

The Guelph Storm will wear commemorative jerseys during Friday’s game against the North Bay Battalion to honour the Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Vimy Ridge during the First World War.

Featured on the jersey is the Vimy Ridge monument, a memorial in France dedicated to the memory of the Canadians killed during the war.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the battle that claimed the lives of 3,600 Canadians and wounded another 7,000.

“These commemorative jerseys help to honour and remember the sacrifices made by the Canadian soldiers at Vimy Ridge as well as all the Canadian men and women who have and continue to serve our country,” the team said in a statement.

The jerseys will be auctioned off at a later date.

You can listen to Friday’s game on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.