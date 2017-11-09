Edmonton game developer BioWare moving to EPCOR Tower

A local video game developing company is moving its operations from south Edmonton to downtown.

BioWare is moving its local offices to the EPCOR Tower.

“EA and BioWare are committed to providing world-class facilities for our employees, and this move will allow us to deliver on that promise,” BioWare’s general manager Casey Hudson said.

“We’re thrilled to be moving into a modern, state-of-the-art facility and live in a space that empowers and inspires us to do our best work every day.”

The company said the building reflected its own interest in sustainability and the environment.

The EPCOR Tower was built in 2011 and has a LEED® Gold Certification and BOMA BEST Gold Mangement.

“We are excited and proud that this iconic local company has chose EPCOR Tower as its home,” Signey Waskiewich, Qualico Commercial vice president of leasing, said. “BioWare’s tenancy continues our history of supporting Edmonton created businesses.”

BioWare was started in 1995. The company released its first game in 1996 and went on to release six more games over its first decade, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Jade Empire.

The studio has gone on to release games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age. It won Game of the Year in 2014 at the Game Awards for Dragon Age: Inquisition.

“BioWare’s announcement to come downtown is a great addition to our innovation corridor,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “Their expansion speaks to Edmonton’s supportive entrepreneurial culture, one where we build it here and expand it to the world.”

BioWare is scheduled to make the move to the EPCOR Tower in late 2018 or early 2019.