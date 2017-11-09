Lillooet RCMP looking for missing First Nations woman, Lacey Tom

Lillooet RCMP are hoping the public can help them in their search for a missing First Nations woman, Lacey Tom.

The 26-year-old was reported missing to police on Nov. 5 and was last seen before midnight on Friday, Nov. 3 in the Lillooet area.

Her family and friends are very concerned about her.

Tom is described as 5’4″, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and long black/brown hair to her waist.

She was last seen wearing brown pants, brown Skechers shoes, a black toque and a black puffy down jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding Lacey Tom’s whereabouts, contact your local police services or the Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.