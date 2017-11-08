No charges will be laid after dog attack leaves six-year-old dead

RCMP will not be laying charges after a dog fatally attacked a young boy in Riceton, Sask. in early September.

The six-year-old boy was mauled by Alaskan Malamute dogs at his grandparents’ home.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan community mourns the death of six-year-old boy after dog attack

During the investigation by RCMP, they determined that no criminal, provincial or bylaw offences were committed.

RCMP will not be releasing the cause of death.

The boy’s family has been updated on the status of the investigation. No further details will be released.