WATCH LIVE: Remembrance Day service from University of Alberta Butterdome

If you can’t make it out to a Remembrance Day service on Saturday, Global News has a couple of options of Edmontonians.

Global Edmonton will live stream the annual Remembrance Day ceremony from the Butterdome on its website. The remembrance service will also be broadcast live on television.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day 2017 ceremonies in the Edmonton area

The coverage begins at 10:30 a.m., both online and on TV. The service will follow an extended version of Global News Morning with Kent Morrison, which will run until 10:30 a.m.

Global News will air the service until 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Don Iveson and Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell will be in attendance at the University of Alberta Van Vliet Centre.

The service will be hosted by 630 CHED Afternoon News host J’lyn Nye.

Earlier Saturday morning, you can watch the national Remembrance Day ceremony from Ottawa at 8:30 a.m. MST.