6 Hamilton Tiger-Cats named to East All-Star team

The Canadian Football League has unveiled the 2017 East Division All-Stars, and six Hamilton Tiger-Cats were honoured for their play this season.

They are wide receivers Brandon Banks and Luke Tasker, offensive lineman Ryan Bomben, linebacker Larry Dean, defensive back Richard Leonard, and placekicker/punter Sergio Castillo.

Banks was selected for the first time as a wide receiver after three-straight selections for his role on special teams as a kick returner.

He played in all 18 of Hamilton’s games this season, posting career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,011), yards per reception (15.1), eight receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Tasker also played in all 18 games, setting a new team record for receptions in a single season with 104.

He also had 1,167 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

Bomben, a seven-year veteran, also started all 18 games at right guard for the Tiger-Cats this season. The native of Burlington, Ont., has been named the Tiger-Cats Most Outstanding Lineman in back-to-back seasons.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dean racked up 96 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, eight quarterback pressures, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, five pass knock downs and one tackle for a loss.

Leonard started 18 games at both cornerback and halfback for the Tiger-Cats in his rookie CFL season in 2017. He tied for the CFL lead in pass knock downs (13) and fumble recoveries (3), was second in interceptions (7) and 11th overall in defensive tackles (72).

Castillo converted 29 of his 34 field goal attempts (85.3 per cent) and averaged 44.9 yards per punt on 94 attempts.

The Division All-Stars were selected by members of the Football Reporters of Canada and CFL head coaches.

Ballots for the final round of CFL All-Stars will go out on Thursday and the CFL All-Stars will be announced in early December.