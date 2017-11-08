Sentencing hearing scheduled for Toronto man found guilty in 2012 gas-and-dash death

A Toronto man found guilty of second-degree murder in the September 2012 death of a gas station attendant is set to appear in court on Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.

Max Tutiven, 44, who plead not guilty in the death of Jayesh Prajapati, told the jury he killed the victim but never intended to do so.

Prajapati, who had been working at the Toronto Shell gas station the night of Sept. 15, 2012, was killed when he tried to stop a customer from driving away from the station, located at the corner of Roselawn and Marlee avenues, without paying his $112.85 bill.

Tutiven testified that after pumping his gas, a black car came out of nowhere and parked in front of him and blocked his vehicle, which forced him to reverse in order to exit the gas station.

He said he was then about to turn onto Roselawn Avenue when he heard what he thought was a pylon under his SUV.

Prajapati was dragged 78 metres by Tutiven’s Isuzu Rodeo. The 44-year-old father and husband was pronounced dead at the scene.

The jury deliberated for five-and-a-half hours before delivering their verdict on Oct. 10.

— With a file from Jessica Patton and Catherine McDonald