September 26 2017 6:41pm
02:31

Man accused of 2nd-degree murder of gas station attendant takes stand

Tue, Sep 26: Taking the stand in his own defence, Max Tutiven says he never intended to kill Jayesh Prajapati. Catherine McDonald was in the courtroom and has more.

