London hosts first of nine public meetings for supervised injection sites

Londoners got their chance to give their say on the city’s proposed safe injection sites.

Members of the public gathered in small groups, led by a facilitator at each table, where they discussed their biggest concerns about the sites.

“I think the important part in all this is gathering information from the public, looking at the data and the key concerns, and turning that into a plan to address those issue,” said Middlesex-London Health unit sexual health manager, Shaya Dhinsa.

Dhinsa spoke at Tuesday’s night event, where she gave the public more background surrounding the safe injection sites.

“Currently, we don’t have any specific locations, which we need to apply for exemptions,” said Dhinsa.

In order to operate legally, the Middlesex-London Health unit must apply for an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Dhinsa says while exact locations have not yet been chosen, the ML health unit is focusing on areas with a high volume of drug users.

Concerns were raised surrounding the access to transportation for drug users to get to the proposed injection sites. Dhinsa says that while it is very early in the process, the ML health unit will look into the possibility of adding mobile injection sites to reach larger amounts of people.

Eight more consultation meetings remain for the public to weigh in on injection sites, which will be held at the following locations and times: