Roving gym proves to be attractive option for Lethbridge parents

A program in Lethbridge is helping young children to stay active and have fun through the cold winter months. Sixteen children descended on the Westminster Community Hall on Tuesday to participate in the “roving gym” program.

“There’s a need for children entering kindergarten to improve their physical movement skills and physical literacy,” said Lethbridge Early Years Coalition co-ordinator Vicki Hazelwood. “So this program is designed to help children be active in these colder months when it’s hard to get outside.”

The Lethbridge Early Years Coalition runs so-called roving gyms throughout the city, two or three times a week. The initiative involves a lot of free play for the young children while also providing caregivers a place to socialize.

“Parenting children five and under can be isolating,” Hazelwood said. “You spend a lot of time at home with your kids, so it’s really great to have an opportunity to get out to something that’s a free program.”

Last year, over 1,000 participants made their way to the roving gyms program. They’re now starting to have repeat visitors.

“[My grandson Leo] didn’t want to leave, all he talked about [last time] was this the rest of the week,” Ruth Kereliuk said. “He likes the other kids. He’s an only child so this is really fun for him.”

For more information on the roving gym, contact Vicki Hazelwood at 403-715-4585.