Vernon mayor apologizes after being pinched for drinking and driving

The Vernon mayor says he made a wrong choice, he has learned his lesson, and he will never drink and drive again.

Akbal Mund was issued a three day driving prohibition after he was pulled over by RCMP at about 2:30 a.m. on October 28th and failed a roadside breath test.

Mund blew a “warning” meaning his blood alcohol content was over .05 but below .08.

He was fined $200 and handed an immediate three day driving prohibition.

The officer decided to not impound the mayor’s vehicle but he had to leave it at the side of the road.

Mund says he had a couple of drinks at an event earlier that night.

He says he was at home when a friend phoned for a ride.

It was during that trip that Mund was pulled over.

“I made the mistake of assuming that anytime you have drinks that, even though you may feel okay, you’re not,” said Mund. So that was my mistake.”

Mund says he apologizes to everyone especially his family and friends.