No Stone Left Alone in Aldershot as students do their part to remember fallen soldiers

Over 200 students from Aldershot have taken part in a Remembrance ceremony.

The grade 8 and 10 students laid poppies on the headstones of more than 800 Veterans at Woodland Cemetery on Tuesday morning.

No Stone Left Alone Ceremony thank you Aldershot students, staff and guests pic.twitter.com/ypilPmCT7A — Aldershot School (@AldershotSchool) November 7, 2017

The ceremony is part of the “No Stone Left Alone” initiative through which students across Canada lay poppies on military headstones in Canadian fields of honour.

Trooper Ed Stafford, a Second World War veteran with the Governor General’s Horse Guards, was also on hand for the ceremony.

Stafford says he tries to get to as many events as possible this time of the year, as the only active member left from his Veteran’s association.

The downtown ceremony is one of eight Remembrance Day ceremonies that will be held across Hamilton.