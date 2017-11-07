Health
November 7, 2017 2:18 pm
Updated: November 7, 2017 2:55 pm

Vernon’s air quality is not good; advisory issued

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the Vernon area.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Vernon by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

It’s because of an unusually large amount of fine airborne particulates.

An advisory is also in effect for the Lavington area east of Vernon.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce fine-particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes and lung or heart disease,” states a news release.

More information on current air quality conditions can be found here.

 

