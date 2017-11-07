Kelowna based airline increasing the size of its fleet; Okanagan flights coming

A Kelowna based airline is increasing its overall seat capacity by 40 per cent.

Flair Airline says it’s completing private financing to add two jets to its fleet.

“By April 2018, Flair Airlines will be servicing the Canadian ULCC (ultra low cost carrier) market in earnest with a total of seven B737-400s throughout our existing and future route network, ” stated company spokesperson Chris Lapointe in a news release.

Flair Airlines bought NewLeaf Travel Company earlier this year and says it has flown more than 275,000 passengers so far in 2017.

The company hopes to increase that to more than one million next year.

“We are gearing up for a busy 2018 season by completing maintenance inspections and aircraft rebranding this winter,” said Flair Airlines CEO Jim Rogers. “We are continually analyzing cost-saving measures to keep our prices low.”

The airline currently services Abbotsford, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Hamilton and Halifax.

It plans to expand to Kelowna, Vancouver and Toronto in mid-December.