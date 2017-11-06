Lose your rent money? North Van Mounties want to talk to you

Did you lose your rent money?

The North Vancouver RCMP wants to know, after a Good Samaritan turned in an envelope stuffed with bills and marked “rent money” on Monday.

Mounties said a “local, very honest North Vancouver resident” found the cash in a shopping cart at a grocery store.

READ MORE: How to check if you have unclaimed money in a Canadian bank

Officers aren’t saying how much money or what denominations turned up, nor the name of the story where it was found in order to help determine whether it belongs to anyone who tries to claim it.

If the rightful owner of the money comes forward and can name the location and the amount of money lost – the police would be happy to return the money to them, Cpl. Richard De Jong said in a news release.

De Jong said the Good Samaritan’s act “restores our faith in humanity.”

If you think this is your money, you can reach the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2017-28814.