Canada
November 6, 2017 4:40 pm

Dog owners warned after 31 wildlife animals found dead at Toronto beach

By News Anchor  AM640

The City of Toronto is asking dog owners to keep their pets on a leash as crews investigate the cause of recent wildlife deaths.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A

Dog owners are being warned of a potential illness to their pets after 31 wildlife animals were found dead at Woodbine Beach over the weekend.

The City of Toronto said in a press release on Monday that they were investigating the situation further.

Animal services had removed 30 ducks and one heron from Woodbine Beach on Sunday morning. They were found near an off-leash dog park area and some dogs were seen near the ducks, the city said.

READ MORE: Toronto dog owner randomly attacked by pit bull at Woodbine Beach

Crews will be conducting tests over the next two weeks to determine the cause of death of the animals.

Owners are advised to ensure dogs are leashed in Woodbine Park, including in the off-leash area, until the cause of death has been determined. Owners are also encouraged to contact their veterinarian for any dogs that are experiencing signs of illness after being in the park on Sunday.

Residents that come across dead wildlife can report it to city crews by calling 311.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Animal Services
City Crews
City of Toronto
Dead Wildlife
dog owners
Dogs
Environment
Wildlife
Woodbine beach
Woodbine Park

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News