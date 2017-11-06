Dog owners warned after 31 wildlife animals found dead at Toronto beach

Dog owners are being warned of a potential illness to their pets after 31 wildlife animals were found dead at Woodbine Beach over the weekend.

The City of Toronto said in a press release on Monday that they were investigating the situation further.

Animal services had removed 30 ducks and one heron from Woodbine Beach on Sunday morning. They were found near an off-leash dog park area and some dogs were seen near the ducks, the city said.

Crews will be conducting tests over the next two weeks to determine the cause of death of the animals.

Owners are advised to ensure dogs are leashed in Woodbine Park, including in the off-leash area, until the cause of death has been determined. Owners are also encouraged to contact their veterinarian for any dogs that are experiencing signs of illness after being in the park on Sunday.

Residents that come across dead wildlife can report it to city crews by calling 311.