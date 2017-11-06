Two men charged after suspected fentanyl seizure in Brantford: police
BRANTFORD, Ont. – Police in Brantford say they made two seizures of suspected fentanyl over the weekend.
On Saturday, while police were at a home to assist paramedics with a man suffering from an overdose, a woman collapsed with apparent overdose symptoms.
Police say Narcan — an opioid antidote — was administered to both and they were taken to hospital after regaining consciousness.
During investigation of the incident, police seized 242 grams of suspected fentanyl and arrested a 28-year-old man, who is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
In an incident on Sunday morning, officers arrested a 35-year-old man while investigating a report of a suspicious man.
They say 4.5 grams of fentanyl was seized and the man is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
