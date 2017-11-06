Man and woman face new charges in Thunder Bay double murder

THUNDER BAY, Ont. – Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say new charges have been laid in a double homicide that occurred on July 1.

They say a first-degree murder charge has been laid against a 41-year-old man in the death of 22-year-old Kory Lee Campbell.

A 19-year-old woman has also been charged with assault in relation to the same incident.

Both were charged on July 2 with second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Robert Lloyd Gray, which occurred at the same home where Campbell was slain.

The accused appeared in Thunder Bay court Monday to have the new charges read to them.