Missing 10-year-old Winnipeg girl found
A girl reported missing in the city late last week has been located safe and sound.
Winnipeg police had previously released that 10-year-old Suzanna Cabral had last been seen in the Weston area Nov. 1.
Officials said Monday that the girl had been found and thanked Winnipeggers for their help in finding the youth.
