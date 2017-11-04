Canada
November 4, 2017 10:42 am

Winnipeg police searching for missing 10-year-old

By Reporter  Global News

Suzanna Cabral was last seen on November 1st.

Winnipeg Police Service
The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the Weston area on November 1.

She is described as Indigenous, 4’6″, thin build, with long dark hair and bangs.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about Cabral and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Global News