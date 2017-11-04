Winnipeg police searching for missing 10-year-old

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Suzanna Cabral was last seen in the Weston area on November 1.

She is described as Indigenous, 4’6″, thin build, with long dark hair and bangs.

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about Cabral and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.