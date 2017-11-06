Massive fire destroys offices of Chilliwack taxi company

A massive fire has destroyed the offices of Chilliwack Taxi.

Flames engulfed the building around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses say one of the drivers smelled smoke at the back of the business and told everyone to get out.

The fire could be seen for several blocks around the location.

READ MORE: Investigation launched after woman says she was kicked out of Chilliwack hospital

The building is a write-off and a funeral home next door was also damaged.

There were no injuries in the fire.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire.