Bob Layton Editorial: The gospel and guns

It has happened too many times before, and tragically, it will happen again.

Another shooting in a church — this time, in Texas.

You heard how more than two dozen people were killed and nearly two dozen wounded.

Right on cue, the thoughts and prayers emanate from the politicians and the argument revives over whether this is a gun issue or a mental health issue.

As the discussion continues in the US over where concealed weapons should be allowed for your own safety, it’s interesting to note that just last January, in Texas, they passed a law allowing licensed handguns to be carried openly into houses of worship.

Any churches not wanting this had to give notice.

There is nothing reported about the gun rules for Sutherland Baptist in Texas, just that a man described as a resident with a gun chased the bad guy with a gun.

Churches are supposed to be places of refuge and comfort.

Do they need to add a layer of security or is praying that it won’t happen to you, enough?

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.