Firefighter injured in Winnipeg apartment blaze

A firefighter was taken to hospital early Sunday morning after responding to an apartment fire in Winnipeg.

The blaze happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Balmoral Street.

Crews were called after flames were spotted in a room on the third floor of the three storey building.

Officials say the injured firefighter was taken to hospital with injuries to his hand. His current condition is not known.

No one was inside the suite when the blaze happened, but tenants from other apartments in the building had to be evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.