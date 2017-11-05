Investigation underway for ‘suspicious’ fire at Mississauga apartment building

Peel police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a suspicious fire at an apartment in Mississauga overnight, early Sunday morning.

Peel police const. Mark Fischer said emergency crews responded to numerous calls about a fire around 1:07 a.m. at an apartment complex on Park Road East, near Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street. Police and fire services discovered a vehicle set on fire around the back of the building.

Fischer said there were reports of smoke on several floors as well, but it’s unclear whether that was from the original fire or whether those fires were set separately.

No injuries were reported but residents of the building were forced to evacuate.

Transit buses were brought in to shelter those displaced.