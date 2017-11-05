Crime prevention week kicks off in London

London Police say effective crime prevention starts with strong community partnerships.

That’s why, this week, during London’s annual Crime Prevention Week, officers will have displays set-up throughout the city to show how the police and the community can work together to identify criminal activity and crime trends in order to build a safer community.

The week long initiative kicked off on Sunday and runs until Saturday.

Crime Prevention Week is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and all police services across Ontario.

The following is a list of times and locations for the crime prevention displays:

Monday from 11-1 p.m. at White Oaks Mall, 1105 Wellington Road

Tuesday from 11-1 p.m. at Westmount Mall, 785 Wonderland Road South

Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Sherwood Forest Mall, 1225 Wonderland Road North

Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Berkshire Club, 500 Berkshire Drive for the Neighbourhood Watch Appreciation Night (this is an RSVP only event)

Thursday from 11-1 p.m. at the Covent Garden Market, 130 King Street

Friday from 11-1 p.m. at Cherryhill Village Mall, 301 Oxford Street West