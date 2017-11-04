Plowing of major streets and bus routes begins

A low pressure system brought up to 10 centimeters of snow to the city but Environment Canada has now ended a Snowfall Warning for Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg will begin plowing priority one and two streets tonight at 7 o’clock.

Crews began anti-icing operations on bridges and underpasses Friday night in anticipation of the snowfall, and sidewalks along major streets will be plowed on Sunday morning.

The Snowfall Warning remains in effect for areas outside of town including Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Beausejour.

On the highways, Tori Brown a spokeswoman for Manitoba Infrastructure tells Global News provincial crews have been out and about.

“Most of the province is reporting heavy snowfall” she says. “With roads snow-covered or partly snow-covered, with reduced visibility in some areas.”

There are no winter parking bans currently in effect.

Drivers are advised to:

-factor in additional travel time

-slow down to a safe travel speed

-allow appropriate stopping distances

-stay back and stay safe from heavy equipment that is working