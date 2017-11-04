Canada
November 4, 2017 6:18 pm

Regina Police looking for suspect after Robin’s Donuts robbed at gunpoint

By Marney Blunt Global News

Regina Police are looking for a suspect after a coffee shop was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

Police say around 9:10 p.m. Friday, they were called to a report of a robbery at a Robin’s Donuts in the 1800 block of Albert Street.

Officers say a lone suspect entered the business and asked for a coffee before pointing a handgun at the employee and demanding money from the cash register.

The suspect fled on foot with $100 in cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.

Global News