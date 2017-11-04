Regina Police looking for suspect after Robin’s Donuts robbed at gunpoint
A A
Regina Police are looking for a suspect after a coffee shop was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.
Police say around 9:10 p.m. Friday, they were called to a report of a robbery at a Robin’s Donuts in the 1800 block of Albert Street.
Officers say a lone suspect entered the business and asked for a coffee before pointing a handgun at the employee and demanding money from the cash register.
The suspect fled on foot with $100 in cash.
No one was injured in the incident.
No arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.