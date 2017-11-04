Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Montreal and much of Quebec

Environment Canada is warning that a low-pressure system heading towards Quebec will lead to significant rainfall on Sunday and Monday, over several regions of the province.

The Montreal area could see between 25 and 40 mm of rain while Quebec City could see up to 50 mm.

The forecasted rain is bad news for residents of Montreal’s L’Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough.

Île-Bizard was one of the hardest-hit neighbourhoods during the spring floods, and recent heavy rain has many on edge.

Late Friday afternoon, borough mayor Normand Marinacci said the community was on flood watch following a 12-inch rise in water levels over the course of the day.

However, Marinacci said the situation was being closely monitored and further measures would be put in place if need be.

Meanwhile, the weather agency is warning of possible flooding near Quebec City where the soil is already saturated with water and unable to absorb any more, in some areas.

Officials are keeping a close eye on several rivers, including the Montmorency River, which overflowed Friday, forcing the evacuation of several homes.

Other parts of Quebec could be seeing the first snowfall of the season. Environment Canada said the Saguenay and Charlevoix regions could get between five and 10 cm of snow.