Crime
November 4, 2017 5:54 pm
Updated: November 4, 2017 6:26 pm

Former Calgary Stampeder linebacker suspected of killing wife

By The Associated Press

Mugshot of Anthony D. McClanahan.

Credit: Summit County Attorney
A A

Utah authorities say a former Washington State football player is suspected of killing his wife.

Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Anthony D. McClanahan has been arrested but not yet charged in the death of Keri “KC” McClanahan. She was found Thursday in a Park City hotel with knife wounds to her throat.

Anthony McClanahan was charged Friday with child kidnapping. Authorities say the 46-year-old took his eight-year-old son from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother’s permission, then travelled through Nevada and Utah.

He was apprehended in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back. He bonded out of jail a week later.

McClanahan is being held without bail, and it’s unknown if he has an attorney.

He was a linebacker at Washington State from 1991-1993.

McClanahan played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1995-1998.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anthony McClanahan
Calgary Stampeders
Child Kidnapping
Keri "KC" McClanahan
Suspected of killing wife
Washington State Football Player Arrested

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News