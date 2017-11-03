Traci Genereaux’s sister had a plan to rescue her before she disappeared

Traci Genereaux was two weeks away from moving in with her sister Kyla before she disappeared.

The last time Traci was seen was in Vernon’s Red Light District on May 29.

Kyla had planned to move her into a tent on her property so that she could have food and a place to shower.

“I reached out to my mom and I reached out to everyone who had seen her, get her to contact me,” she told Global News on Friday.

“I’m going to let her stay in my yard.”

Those plans were dashed when Traci went missing. Her fate became a little clearer on Wednesday, when RCMP confirmed that her remains were found on a farm on Salmon River Road that’s currently being investigated by police.

“I love her. I knew she could get better. I miss her,” Kyla said.

With the Mounties confirming the discovery of Traci’s remains, Kyla believes that more could have been done to look for her.

“There was no helicopters out there looking for Traci,” she said.

“You know, just stopping hookers on the street and asking if you’re Traci is not really looking for her.”

With Traci’s remains identified, the RCMP are now trying to establish a timeline that covers the days up to the last time she was seen.

One group of citizens has been canvassing Vernon, looking for tips they can pass on to police.

Kyla encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“I would hope that if someone had knowledge, they would share it because, you know, Traci needs justice,” Kyla said.

“She was a good girl, she needs her questions to be answered, she needs that.”