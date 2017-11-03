Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially married

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have been a couple for more than a decade, but according to a report from ET the pair finally made it official in early October when they exchanged vows and became husband and wife.

While the Justice League star and the former Cosby Show actress were believed to have tied the knot in 2007, apparently that isn’t the case.

“Lisa and Jason decided to make it official after years together,” a source tells ET.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa takes ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard to a rugby match with his kids

In addition, a source tells Us Weekly that the couple purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on Oct. 2, one week before they exchanged vows, while the magazine reports that among the guest list at the star-studded nuptials were newlyweds Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, have two children together: Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8.