Winnipeg getting ready to commemorate Remembrance Day

It’s estimated more than 100,000 Canadian men and women lost their lives in conflicts like the First and Second World War, and this weekend people around the country will pay their respects to those who fought to keep Canada – and the rest of the world – safe.

Saturday is Remembrance Day, and this year’s memorial will continue the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Canadian forces suffered over 10,000 casualties in the conflict, one of the major offenses to push the German Empire out of France, and eventually win the First World War.

A number of events and services are taking place around Winnipeg this week in recognition of Remembrance Day. Most services are open to the public, and people are asked to show up as early as possible.

Here are some of the things you can expect:

—

November 8

—

Aboriginal Veterans Day Ceremony

Riverton Community Hall and Rec Centre

Riverton, Manitoba

Starts 10 a.m.

—

November 11

—

Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service

RBC Convention Centre – 375 York Ave.

Starts 10:15 a.m.

Hosted by the Joint Veterans Association of Manitoba

—

Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum

Hosting two services

Minto Armory

969 St. Mathews Ave. (near Dominion)

Starts 10:30 a.m.

or

Vimy Ridge Park

Portage Ave. between Home St. and Canora St.

Start 10:30 a.m.

—-

ANAVETS Assiniboine Unit #283

3584 Portage Ave.

Starts 10:30 a.m.

—

St. James Legion #4

1755 Portage Ave.

Will include a march to the Bruce Cenotaph

Starts 10:30 a.m.

—

Norwood St. Boniface Legion #43

134 Marion St.

Starts 10:15 a.m.

Will include a march to St Philips Church

Honors and Awards ceremony at 2 p.m.

—

Royal Canadian Legion #246 (Polish Branch)

Service takes place at the Holy Ghost Parish

342 Pritchard Ave.

Starts 10 a.m.

—

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion #252

426 Osborne St.

Starts 10 a.m.

—-

Fort Garry Legion #90

1125 Pembina Ave.

Starts 10:30 a.m.

Service by Reverend Dowling, followed by a light lunch and perform

ance by the Prairie Thistle Band

—

Henderson Highway Legion #215

Service takes place at the Eastview Community Church

3500 De Vries Ave.

East St. Paul, Manitoba

Starts 10:30 a.m.

—

Steinbach Legion #190

Service takes place at the Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church

360 McKenzie Ave.

Steinbach, Manitoba

Starts 10:30 a.m.