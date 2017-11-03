Is it time for London to get a new city hall?

Seven years after city politicians last pondered whether London needs a new city hall, the issue is back on the agenda at city council.

A staff report going before the corporate services committee on Tuesday says many of the current facilities, including city hall (which is 50 years old), are aging and have limited flexibility as staff needs and technology have changed since the facilities were first constructed or leased.

City staff are currently working on the so-called Master Accommodation Plan, which will consider three options:

Make no changes

Expand and optimize current properties and facilities the city currently uses

Build a new city hall

1. No changes

Keep existing administrative facilities both owned and leased as well as perform required life-cycle renewal of the existing city hall and parking garage structure.

This option does not resolve customer service needs as the distance between service areas would not improve.

City hall is at capacity and continued growth would be accommodated by leasing.

2. Expand and optimize current properties

Continue to use city hall and construct a new facility in a campus environment. City hall would likely be repurposed to internal functions with an administrative focus, while a new build and/or expansion would support a customer-centric focus and house the seat of government.

3. New green field construction

Consolidation of all civic administration space and seat of government with a high focus on customer service.

No dollar figures are attached to any of the options.

London hasn’t seriously considered alternatives for city hall since 2010 when city council decided it wasn’t necessary. City politicians did renovate council chambers and the 11th floor of city hall, but decided to continue with a plan to spread departments across the city.

City council was offered a chance to move into the Bell building at 100 Dundas St. in 2010 by owner Shmuel Farhi but ultimately passed. Nine years ago London made an unsuccessful attempt to buy the Bell building, ultimately losing out to Farhi.

The report says the city needs more room for staff and support spaces which includes meeting rooms, council chambers and other public spaces.

Aside from city hall at 300 Dufferin Ave., city employees work at over a dozen locations across London.

Staff say council will be provided with further updates as civic administration continues the development of the plan.