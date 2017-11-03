Vancouver Police searching for missing teen with disability

The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing teen.

19-year-old Michaela Avelino was last seen leaving her South Vancouver home near Victoria Dr. and East 46 Ave at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police say despite her age, due to medical reasons her behaviour is believed to be that of a 7-year-old.

She’s described as a 5′ tall white girl, with a medium build and shoulder-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket over a black hoodie with white drawstrings, black leggings, and black sneakers.

Anybody who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1, and to stay with her until help arrives.