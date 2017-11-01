Man charged after falsely accusing Toronto police of stealing $7K from his vehicle

A Mississauga man is facing a mischief charge after falsely accusing Toronto police of stealing $7,000 from his vehicle.

Toronto police said the man had reported the incident to officers at 33 Division on October 12.

He claimed uniformed police officers, that were driving in a marked police cruiser with flashing lights, had pulled his vehicle over for an expired licence plate sticker.

The man reported to police that he was ordered to exit his vehicle in order for one of the officers to search it.

When the man returned to his vehicle, he claimed that $7,000 in cash was missing.

Toronto police had launched an intensive investigation surrounding the allegations.

With the assistance of the public, investigators found that the traffic stop had never occurred and that there was no contact with police officers.

Mark Dean Burrell, 37, of Mississauga was charged on Sunday with one count of public mischief.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on December 8.