Two arrested for allegedly performing sex act on flight in full view of other passengers

Usually when you joke about joining the ‘Mile High Club’ (I.E. getting amorous aboard a flight) there’s at least a bathroom door between you and the rest of the passengers.

But two people aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Detroit Sunday night, allegedly had a different idea when they performed a sex act in their seats, in full view of all the passengers.

“There are children,” a passenger, who did not wish to be named, told WDIV-TV in Detroit. “There are families. There are seniors. These things should be respected.”

Detroit Metro Airport spokesperson Erica Donerson tells Global News that the two were taken into custody at the terminal when the plane touched down Sunday, after police on the ground were made aware of the…uh…disturbance…by Delta crewmembers.

“I can tell you our Airport Police Department did respond to an incident on Sunday,” Donerson said. “The passengers involved were escorted to our Public Safety Building.”

The man, 28, and woman, 48, were allegedly strangers to one another prior to boarding the plane. It is not known under what circumstances they became…uh…closer acquainted, or if drugs or alcohol played a factor in their encounter.

The two were issued citations by airport police. Donerson confirmed that the FBI is has now taken over the case, standard operating procedure for any incident or investigation that takes place aboard a flight in the United States.

FBI spokesman Tim Wiley tells The Detroit Free Press that the bureau handles all aviation cases “once the boarding door closes, regardless of severity.”

Delta Airlines has declined to comment on the specifics of the incident aboard the plane, besides confirming that a disturbance did occur. The names of the man and the woman involved have not been released at this time.