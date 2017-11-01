2017 Canadian Western Agribition set to kick off in new facility

Although it’s still a few weeks away, the start of November marks the start of events leading up to the 47th annual Canadian Western Agribition.

This year’s event is taking place in its new home; the 150,000 square foot International Trade Centre at Evraz Place.

“It’s huge. I’ve been coming here since 1976, and now we’re stepping out of the 1940s as far as a facility and step into something that is modern and we can be proud of,” Canadian Western Agribition President Bruce Holmquist said.

“Ten years ago we had tarps catching water that was dripping on cattle and (we were) trying to convince people to come back, and a lot of people left because of that. They weren’t coming back because of our facilities, now they’re back.”

This year Agribition will be also adding several new events, including goat yoga, mini-chuckwagon racing, steer riding school and celebrity horse trainer and trick rider Tommie Turvie.

This year the event is offering free admission to active and retired members of the Canadian Armed Forces, first responders and their immediate family. The event will also offer free transit to the public.

The 2017 Canadian Western Agribition will run from November 20 to 25.