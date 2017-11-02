Winnipeg author motivated to share cancer journey and inspire others

A diagnosis of cancer is a life-altering occurrence. For a Winnipeg man, Darren Cosentino and his wife Sara, it was the beginning of an incredible journey revealed in the book You Can’t See My Scars. Sara Cosentino co-authored the book and shared her story on Global News Morning Nov. 1.

Sara told Global’s Shannon Cuciz Wednesday that she and her husband decided to write the book, in part, because Darren was such an amazing story teller, and as a means to capture his remarkable story and share it with others.

“We had so many friends and family that were awe-struck over the journey and the experiences that he had as well as the outlook that he retained the entire time,” Cosentino said.

A certified professional accountant at Great West Life, Cosentino said she is by no means a writer, but felt compelled to co-write the book for everyone who knew Darren, as well as for those who never got the chance to meet him.

Darren Cosentino was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in January of 2011. He passed away on May 31, 2016.

Sara Cosentino said the book tells of her own personal journey alongside her husband as he battled cancer and is now a permanent way of remembering him and inspiring others. She now also writes a blog on her website.

Cosentino said there are some key points she hopes people take away from reading her book.

Life is a journey. There are many highs and many lows. For her and her husband, Cosentino said the lowest point wasn’t even the diagnosis – the low point was really when they found out that he would have to be on chemotherapy for the remainder of his life, dramatically altering his active lifestyle. Even so, they took life day by day and were able to experience many more highs even five years later . You are in control of your destiny. Cosentino said when you take on bad news it’s not great, but instead of being a victim you can choose your reaction. When faced with a procedure that could alter his ability to enjoy day to day living, Darren insisted the doctor consider an alternative to standard methods. Something as simple as asking for a catheter to be inserted in his left shoulder rather than his right would mean all the difference in allowing him to continue to do some of his favourite activities and having a sense of control over his own life.

Cancer touches countless lives each year, and the numbers are growing.

Cosentino said she is motivated to reach as many people as possible with her message of hope and inspiration, adding that the book speaks to anyone who has experienced cancer, patients, survivors, health care providers and caregivers.

The book is available in Winnipeg at McNally Robinson, or online.