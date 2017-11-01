Banner calls for Montrealers to consider cyclist safety when voting in municipal elections

A banner hanging at the intersection of Saint-Denis and des Carrières streets is reminding commuters of how risky cycling under the overpass can be.

“The bikes will go really close to the cars. It’s really, really tight here,” said Marie-Eve Vézina, who walks to work in the area.

The banner, written in French, says: “A lot of words, but little action,” and includes an election voting hashtag.

Despite the fact that the banner uses a Vélo-Québec slogan, the organization’s spokesperson insisted they weren’t behind it.

So far, no one has stepped forward to claim responsibility.

This part of St-Denis has it all- cars, heavy trucks, pedestrians, cyclists- difficult for everyone to stay in their lane. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/397aVYwtBh — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 1, 2017

In 2014, 33-year-old cyclist Mathilde Blais was struck and killed by a truck passing under the overpass.

After her death, borough officials said cyclists would no longer be forced to ride on the road in the area, but could also use the sidewalk.

“It’s still not really safe,” said Vézina.

“On the sidewalk, [the bikes] have difficulty getting around. On the road, there are so many cars.”

Mathilde Blais died under the overpass in April of 2014. People still ride by her memorial in the same spot where she died. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/I2Y43TI3HX — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 1, 2017

Some commuters think there should be a safer alternative than squishing pedestrians and cyclists together.

“Maybe a lane. A specific lane for the bikes,” suggested Julien Tabbe.

The banner appears to ask commuters to consider cyclist safety when voting in the Nov. 5 municipal elections.

Neither incumbent mayor Denis Coderre, nor Projet Montréal leader Valérie Plante responded to Global News’ request for comment.