Calgary indie pop duo Tegan and Sara to grace pages of Archie Comics

Calgary indie pop twins Tegan and Sara are headed to the Archie Comics universe.

The “Everything is Awesome” performers announced they will cross paths with the Riverdale characters in an upcoming issue of “The Archies.”

The spinoff series follows the fictional band from the comic book franchise.

The sisters unveiled the appearance with an Instagram post that showcases a cover from issue No. 5 with them alongside Jughead, Reggie and others. They said it hits stores in February 2018.

Tegan and Sara join a number of other musicians who have graced the pages of Archie comics over the years.

In 2011, rockers Kiss were central to the four-part series “Archie Meets Kiss,” while Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches appeared in two issues of “The Archies” this year.

Several covers will be printed for the Tegan and Sara issue, including one with Tegan wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with an image of Betty, while Sara is sporting a shirt adorned with Veronica.