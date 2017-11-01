New Westminster getting a new political party

Fed up with the current city council in New Westminster, a new political party is launching well in advance of next year’s civic election.

It’s called the “New Westminster Progressive Electors Coalition” and chair Daniel Fontaine feels it’ll be good for democracy.

“Well ya know I think anybody who follows the political system or supports democracy knows that having seven to zero votes on every single major issue is not healthy. Very rare is there anything in our community that everybody is completely unanimous on.”

READ MORE: Parents hold rally to demand New Westminster High School be rebuilt

“We know that all seven of the elected officials (on council) are all from the same political party and we’re hearing from every corner of the city that that’s not healthy for democracy and people are looking for an option to hear a different voice.”

Fontaine says the new party wants to support a diversity of opinions at city hall and will be looking to push forward projects like new ice rinks and a pool, not to mention the long-promised new high school.

He says many are expressing frustration with aging infrastructure in New Westminster.